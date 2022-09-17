



Joe Biden "is fueling the fire in the Ukraine."

a national hero, a "lonely patriot."

Ukraine and the United States

the U.S. simply flipped the enemy by supporting Nazi insurgent organizations fighting the Soviet Union, the country that had just saved Europe from the scourge of Hitler's Third Reich

The OUN

Rollback

then and now

This set off resistance in the heavily Russophone Donbas region to the overthrow, which in turn was met by an assault by the Kyiv coup government and the deaths, up to 2022, of 14,000 soldiers and civilians

The Propaganda War

These too were provocations

is an unending provocation

This is what passes for intelligence in Congress

Takeaways

has been

out of war for only15 years

of its existence