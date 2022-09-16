A fire engulfed a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha, with authorities saying that no casualties had yet been found.The blaze broke out in a 42-floor building housing an office of the state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom, according to the state broadcaster CCTV."Thick smoke billowed from the site, and dozens of floors burned ferociously," CCTV reported.The provincial fire department said later in a social media post thatAn initial photograph released by CCTV showed orange flames searing through the building in a built-up area of the city as black smoke billowed into the sky.A later image shared on social media appeared to show that the flames had subsided, as emergency personnel sprayed jets of water on to its charred facade.China Telecom said in a statement on social media: "By about 4:30pm today, the fire at our No 2 Communications Tower in Changsha has been extinguished."No casualties have yet been discovered andChangsha, the capital of Hunan province, has a population of about 10 million.The 218-metre (715ft) building, completed in 2000, is located near a major ring road, according to CCTV.