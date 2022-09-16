© Sergei Bobylyov/AFP



"Russia and China stand together for a just, democratic, multipolar world order based on international law and the central role of the UN, and not some rules that somebody invented and attempts to impose on others without even explaining what they are."

Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must work with each other to prevent outside forces from organizing color revolutions in their countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Friday.Speaking at the SCO summit in Samarkand, President Xi said that member states should "support each other's efforts to protect security and development interests," noting thatHe added that it is paramount toreferring to Western-backed protests that have aimed to overthrow governments in post-Soviet countries.Xi's statement came as Russian President Vladimir PutinThe Chinese and Russian leaders had previously discussed foreign policy issues on the sidelines of the summit on Thursday. Putin noted thatwhich is being rejected by most of the world.It consists of eight nations - China, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. There are also four observer states - Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia - which are seeking to become full members of the bloc, as well as six 'dialogue partners' - Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.One of the key topics discussed at the summit on Friday wasamong member states amid the consequences of the global pandemic and the Ukraine crisis.