Closing in on the suspect

'Very important case'

Investigative reporter Jeff German was stabbed in the neck and torso in a surprise attack outside his home, according to a newly released arrest report for Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who faces a murder charge in the slaying.After the attack, which unfolded around 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 2, the suspect stood up and "calmly walked" away from German's home in northwest Las Vegas.The arrest marked a shocking development in a case that, up until Wednesday morning, police insisted appeared to have been carried about by a suspect casing the journalist's neighborhood "to commit other crimes."The new report, however, reveals detectives began digging into Telles as a possible suspect days before he was taken into custody.Amid the fallout, Telles, who was up for re-election this year, lost his Democratic primary race in June. His current term is set to end in January, though Clark County officials announced in a statement Thursday morning that they had suspended Telles' access to county buildings and property in light of his arrest."The death of Jeff German was both shocking and tragic, and we join with our community in being stunned at how this situation has continued to evolve over the last few days," the statement reads. "The Public Administrator is an elected position and the County is reviewing its options under the law regarding Robert Telles' current status as the Public Administrator."Once the suspect arrived at German's home, he walked to the west side of the property, stepping through a gate.Several security systems near Vegas Drive and Tenaya Way placed the suspect and the GMC in the neighborhood as early as about 10:55 a.m. that morning, according to the report.By Tuesday, four days after German's killing, the report shows, police began closing in on Telles after releasing a description and surveillance photo of the vehicle thought to be tied to the killing: an older model red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sun roof and a roof rack.Early the following morning, Las Vegas police descended on the couple's home near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road to execute search warrants on the house and their vehicles.Koren, the homicide captain, said Thursday that they were still searching for the murder weapon."Our detectives and everyone involved in this case have been working non-stop since Saturday," Koren said. "This is a very important case for everyone involved."Rio Lacanlale is the Las Vegas correspondent for the Reno Gazette Journal and the USA Today Network. Contact her at rlacanlale@gannett.com or on Twitter @riolacanlale . Support local journalism by subscribing to the RGJ today