the White Helmets were allies of - and funded by - belligerents in the Syria dirty war. And in the OPCW investigations in which the White Helmets participated, this overlooked conflict of interest shaped the outcome in their side's favor.

OPCW partners with White Helmets, the "hidden soldiers" of Syria's sectarian insurgency

With funding from the State Department and UK Foreign Office, ARK "branded the White Helmets and provided its training and equipment," according to a

2019 report

in

In 2018, the

White Helmets collaborated

with the Turkish military's ethnic cleansing operation in the majority-Kurdish northern Syrian city of Afrin,

drawing local outrage

.

The OPCW defies its own chain of custody rules

If a "sample was not under OPCW custody" at any point during a mission,

OPCW policy states

, it "will not be accepted for OPCW verification purposes."

"We [the OPCW] were really considered the only ones that could go in there with the chain of custody and with that integrity and retrieve true facts that could stand up to scrutiny in larger arenas," Scott Cairns, the OPCW team leader for the OPCW/UN investigation into the 2013 Ghouta sarin attack in Syria, noted that same year.

OPCW adopts insurgent-aligned White Helmets as Syrian field team

[t]he entire chain of custody could not be verified, thus the possibility of cross-contamination could not be ruled out. Therefore, although such samples would be considered as primary evidence under optimal circumstances, given the constraints as described, the FFM regarded the samples as tertiary evidence. As such, the results from such analyses were treated more as supporting information than of significant evidential value.

OPCW upgrades White Helmets' "Chemical Sample Unit"

"the entire chain of custody" for those samples "could not be categorically verified."

"all samples were taken by the chemical sample unit of the SCD [White Helmets]."

OPCW relies on White Helmets-supplied witnesses, not evidence

As with other allegations investigated by the FFM, the team was not able to visit a secured site immediately after the alleged incident. [T]he team therefore relied on the testimony of interviewees, samples as made available by the interviewees, and limited hospital records.

The inability of the team to visit the scene due to significant security issues, however, created several deviations from the ideal. Thus, the team could neither identify their own witnesses nor take their own sample[s].

The Saraqib investigation therefore relied entirely on the testimonies of six people whose accounts could not be verified, and whose impartiality could not be assured

It can therefore be concluded that the evidence received throughout the interview process gave the team a reasonable degree of confidence that a chemical had affected people in various locations in the Idlib Governorate.

The OPCW judges White Helmets' "consistent" narratives credible, despite zero corroboration

Interviewees gave a consistent narrative of the incident, the reported medical signs and symptoms and the way samples were collected. The FFM was able to place witnesses at the site at the time and correlate their medical assessment. Based on these factors the FFM determined that at least 16 people displayed symptoms associated with exposure to an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor [nerve agent].

One witness who inspected the first crater described it as being about 1.5 meters in diameter by one meter in depth. Inside, there was a bubbling liquid and metal fragments. Another witness who saw the crater on the first day described the bubbling liquid as similar to water. Days later, the same crater was seen having a black bubbling liquid.

With many FFM investigations relying on nothing more than testimonial evidence — where many of the interviewees were members of the insurgent-allied White Helmets

Aaron Maté is a journalist and producer. He hosts Pushback with Aaron Maté on The Grayzone. In 2019, Maté was awarded the Izzy Award (named after I.F. Stone) for outstanding achievement in independent media for his coverage of Russiagate in The Nation magazine. Previously, he was a host/producer for The Real News and Democracy Now!.