"You can imagine that if there had been any victim, any baby with blood, in the age of cell phones we would have seen [their photos]."

"The stories of child rape for seven hours under the eyes of the parents: but it's monstrous to go and spread things like that only to interrupt the peace process."

"There's been enough horror of war and casualties" and that "Ukrainian propaganda" should be stopped "under the aegis of the UN and media organizations."

"there is a form of one-upmanship in the description of the horror, to encourage arms deliveries and to refrain from setting up negotiation and peace processes. To plead for peace is to act for the end of the suffering of the Ukrainian people and of Russian aggression."

A former French presidential candidate has accused Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky of using 'war propaganda' as a tool to obstruct the peace process.also called on the UN and media associations to fight against such tactics.Royal's suggestion, that some of the "war crimes" Kiev blames on Russian troops were part of 'propaganda,'Speaking to BFMTV earlier this week, Royal said that "everyone knows that there is war propaganda by fear."As an example, she cited the- the story which made headlines in Western media in early March.for the incident that, as local authorities claimed, killed three people, including a child. The Russian military denied targeting the medical facility and insisted the whole thing was a "completely staged provocation" by the Ukrainian side.The authenticity of the photos presented by Kiev as proof of the claimed Russian attack were questioned by many online.one of the pregnant women featured in the images that appeared on the front pages of many major outlets,She insisted that she told AP journalists about this, but they decided not to mention it in their reportage.Royal, who used to be a long-term partner of France's former president Francois Hollande, also commented on thenear Kiev, after which Zelensky claimed that negotiations with Russia became impossible. Ukrainian authorities accused the Russian forces of multiple atrocities against civilians in the town, including the rape of children. Moscow firmly denied the allegations of war crimes, insisting it wasWithout elaborating, the veteran French politician stated:She also claimed that- which Moscow also vehemently denies - not only to impede any peace process but also to "remobilize" troops. She argued:After BFMTV tweeted a fragment of her interview with a caption "Segolene Royal questions certain war crimes in Ukraine," the politician responded that this was "false," as she'd "never denied war crimes."On Saturday, Royal published the final part of her remarks which, as she said, was cut by the television network. In this fragment, in a caption to the video, she says:The Stand With Ukraine group representing the victims and the families of victims of "Russian aggression" even announced thatin order to defend "the honor of disappeared."Meanwhile, the president of the party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, criticized "the aggressive and crazy reactions" to Royal's remarks and said that