In their work, the researchers obtained core sediment samples that have been collected from several sites in and around Giza over the years and then took a close look at the fossilized pollen grains trapped in them for thousands of years.
By combining results from prior studies that involved studying the rock layers surrounding the pyramids, they found that they were able to reconstruct the history of the Khufu branch as it flowed and ebbed in the area over the prior 8,000 years. Then, looking at the timeline and flow of the branch, they found its levels were high enough that it reached nearly all the way to Giza — 7 kilometers from the Nile — during the times when three of the major pyramids (Menkaure, Khafre and Khufu) were built — approximately 4,000 years ago.
Comment: There's actually no solid proof that the pyramids were constructed 4,000 years ago. Their alignment, and the weathering pattern on the Sphinx suggests that they're much older: The Stargate Conspiracy - A Review, analysis, and commentary
The researchers note that the pollen grain fossils they found were mostly from flowering grasses like the ones that line the Nile River today. They also found evidence of a few marsh plants, which typically grow on the edges of lakes — and that showed that the Khufu branch remained at high levels in the area long enough for nature to consider it permanent.
