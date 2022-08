© Mario Tama/Getty Images



"Our unhoused neighbors are human, and the language we use should reflect that. "Let's abandon outdated, othering and dehumanizing terminology and instead adopt people-centered language."

"With respect, I often interview people on the street. They don't care about euphemisms. They care about being looked in the eyes and being afforded dignity. I think the word salad just makes housed people feel better."

"Homelessness is a crisis we made," she said. "We can unmake it if we only have the will."

America's most populous county, Los Angeles, hasn't yet cracked the code on solving homelessness, but local government officials have come up with a way to change conversations about the crisis: canceling the term "homeless."argued in a Twitter post this week that such labels as "the homeless" and "homeless people" need to be replaced by more "inclusive" terms, includingandThe idea is to get rid of the "negative stigma" around homelessness andthe authority said.Part of the idea is to use terminology that "acknowledges a person's individuality," according to the agency, buton Twitter said:However they might be labeled,up 13% from a year earlier. Since then, the LAHSA has stopped counting.The authority was scheduled to release new figures by May or June, but the update was pushed back to September. The new homelessness count is expected to show another large increase, given that rising rents and other inflationary pressures are pushing more people into the streets.Large tent communities have sprung up along city streets and in public parks. City officials have been criticized for forcibly clearing out some of the encampments without providing a place for the occupants to go. Earlier this month, the Heidi Marston , who resigned as the authority's director earlier this year, lamented that even as