Extinction event

A survey by T​he Morning Advertiser​ (MA​) showed more than 70% of operators did not expect to make it through the winter without Government intervention.Desperate operators are calling for a range of measures to help them survive the crisis, from reductions in VAT and business rates through to a cap on energy prices for business.Another added: "Action needs to be taken now to protect businesses. It was hard enough making it through covid times, this is now absolutely ridiculous.""The Government needs to support small businesses to retain employment like they did during the pandemic. Without support now all those grants and furlough payments are wasted."One other simply said: "Help.""Businesses are already struggling to recover from the strains put on them by the pandemic and the many lockdowns. As the results of our survey show, the outrageous increases will be the final straw for many businesses."Heath Ball, managing director of The Frisco Group which operates three pubs across the south east of England, added: "This energy bill crisis not only comes on the back of the most testing of times as businesses try and recover from the Covid crisis, but I think it poses an even greater threat to the survival of pubs.He sent a stark warning to the Government: "To see the business secretary trying to put consumers' minds at rest saying that help is coming is great, but perhaps his​ focus should be on the businesses on the brink of closure - the clue is in Mr Kwarteng's job title."While many operators are facing massive hikes in prices for their power costs, others are also even finding it difficult to get contracts for power in the first place, Ball added: "Talking to other operators, they aren't even being offered new energy contracts at any price due to the sector / operation being deemed "high risk". So they can't even get power even if they can afford it, what a shambles."