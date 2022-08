© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy



Four Ukrainian artillery rounds struck the spent fuel storage area, Energodar officials say.Four artillery projectiles fired from Ukrainian positions struck the fuel storage site of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on Friday, authorities in the Russian-controlled city of Energodar claimed.On Thursday, shelling started a wildfire south of Energodar and forced a shutdown of the power plant to prevent a meltdown.International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday he personally intended to lead a mission to inspect the Zaporozhye NPP "within days." Moscow has repeatedly called on the IAEA to come inspect the facility, but the mission has been delayed by Ukraine's insistence the inspectors must travel through Kiev.The Ukrainian government and its Western backers have accused Russia of a plot to "steal Ukrainian electricity" and demanded Moscow hand the Zaporozhye plant back to Kiev's control, or set up a 30-kilometer (18-mile) demilitarized zone around it. Moscow has rejected the demands as unacceptable.