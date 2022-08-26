Secret History
From 'Spanish Stonehenge' to Nero Bridge: World artifacts that reemerged due to heatwave
Sputnik
Thu, 25 Aug 2022 16:11 UTC
Scorching heat, which has already hit almost half of our planet, led to the lowering of river levels and the draining of reservoirs, which in turn resulted in an array of curious artifacts reemerging from the water. Here's a look into some of them.
Buddhist Statues
Three Buddhist statues was found after plunging water levels of the Yangtze River revealed a submerged island in China's southwestern city of Chongqing earlier this summer.
The trio, which is believed to be 600 years old, were discovered on the highest part of the island reef. One of the statues, called Foyeliang, shows a monk apparently sitting on a lotus pedestal.
13 Million-Year Dinosaur Footprints
In Texas, a severe drought that dried up a river has exposed two ancient reptiles' footprints in the Lone Star state's Dinosaur Valley State Park.
Spokesperson Stephanie Salinas explained that "most tracks that have recently been uncovered and discovered at different parts of the river in the park belong to [...] a dinosaur that would stand, as an adult, about 15 feet (4 meters) tall and (weigh) close to seven tons".
'Spanish Stonehenge'
The ancient Dolmen of Guadalperal, also known as "the Spanish Stonehenge", has emerged from a reservoir near the capital Madrid as Spain faces its worst drought in 60 years.
The monument, believed to date back to at least 5,000 B.C., is currently fully exposed in one corner of the Valdecanas Reservoir, where the water level decreased to about 28% of capacity due to scorching heat.
Ruins of Ancient Iraqi City
A 3,400 year-old city has emerged from the depths of the Mosul Reservoir due to an extreme drought in Iraq, allowing archaeologists to study the ruins for only the second time since a dam was built nearby in the 1980s.
Researchers think that the ruins may be of Zakhiku, a major hub for the Mittani Empire, which thrived on the banks of the Tigris River between 1,550 and 1,350 B.C. An international team of archaeologists discovered a large fortification with walls and towers, an industrial complex and a multi-story storage facility.
Nero Bridge
In heatwave-hit Rome, the Tiber River exposed the ruins of a bridge built under Emperor Nero, who ruled from 54 AD until his suicide in 68 AD.
The bridge, which connected the Field of Mars with the opposite bank of the Tiber, was demolished in 500 to prevent the Goths from entering and vandalizing Rome. Since, it has been resting under the waters of the Tiber, reappearing only in rare cases when the river becomes critically shallow.
'Hunger Stones'
The unusually hot weather similarly led to so-called "hunger stones" resurfacing in some European rivers, including the Elbe and the Rhine.
The oldest inscription on the "hunger stone" found in the Elbe River dates back to 1616 and reads, "If you see me, weep".
Echo of War
The scorching heat also rode roughshod over the Danube River, where water levels plunged to record-law, exposing the hulks of more than 20 explosive-laden Nazi warships sunk during World War II near Serbia's port town of Prahovo.
The vessels were scuttled along the Danube by Nazi Germany's Black Sea fleet in 1944 when they retreated from advancing Soviet forces. Many of the warships reportedly contain metric tons of ammunition and explosives and pose a threat to shipping.