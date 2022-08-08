The delegation will meet with Taiwan's transport-related government agencies and visit leading electric bus businesses with the goal of creating a supply chain between democratic allies.
MOFA wrote that as authoritarianism seeks to expand and sabotage a rule-based world order, Taiwan and Lithuania deeply feel the importance of working together to protect shared values.
Comment: They mean the West's dystopian world order, not the multipolar world order being built, in large part, by China and Russia
One major focus of the Taiwan-Lithuanian partnership is collaboration in the field of transportation.
Vaiciukeviciute's visit comes after Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Vice Minister Jovita Neliupsiene's visit on June 12 and Agricultural Vice Minister Egidijus Giedraitis's visit on June 22. The frequent official interactions between the governments of Lithuania and Taiwan reflect a relationship that has been warming between the two countries since 2020.
Comment: These visits, along with that statement from the MOFA, may provide a hint as to whose directing these burgeoning relations. It was only 8 months ago that China condemned Lithuania for allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius.
