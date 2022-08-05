© IOM Yemen



More severe flooding has caused damage and fatalities in parts of Yemen, in particular in Hajjah and Al Jawf governorates over the last few days.Heavy rain and flooding struck in several districts of Hajjah Governorate from 03 August 2022. The city of Hajjah recorded 24.6 mm of rain in 24 hours to 03 August, 2022.The districts of Al Mahabishah, Ash Shahil, Qafl Shamer, Khayran Al Muharraq and Aslem were all affected. Homes and farms were damaged and several roads were cut, leaving villages isolated.Flooding and heavy rains also has caused damage and fatalities in Al Jawf Governorate.Six homes were destroyed and around 20 damaged in Al Hazm city. A number of otherMeanwhile the UN Agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Yemen said flash floods in Ma'rib have caused extensive damage to the shelters of thousands of internally displaced people. IOM teams are on the ground providing health care, shelter, sanitation and emergency items to over 3,400 families.Heavy rain caused damage and flooding in several governates in the country in late July, including Sanaa, Raymah, Ibb and Dhamar. A total of 14 fatalities were reported.Over the last 24 hours, Dhamar city in south-western Dhamar Governorate recorded 35 mm of rain.