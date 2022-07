© Unknown



About the Author:

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech's Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.

The White House's Office of the National Cyber Director has a new Deputy National Cyber Director: Camille Stewart Gloster, a former Google executive who specialized in removing "disinformation" from the tech giant's app store, and in her spare time rants about "systemic racism" in America.At Google, she waswhere she led "security, privacy, election integrity, and dis/mis-information."In a tweet, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) accused the Biden administration of appointing a leftist "social justice warrior" to run the cyber office.said Sen. Hawley."Disinformation" and "misinformation" are terms used by tech and media elites as a pretext to suppress information they dislike. One such example is thewhich was baselessly condemned at the time of its publication as potential "Russian disinformation."In her tweets, Gloster has demonstrated her ability to tie far-left causes like "systemic racism" to the seemingly unrelated topic of cybersecurity."Systemic racism is a cybersecurity threat," wrote Gloster in 2020, quoting an article from the Council on Foreign Relations."Cybersecurity is about people & ignoring how technology shows up in the lives of ALL people leaves us vulnerable," said Gloster in a later tweet.In 2020, following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha Wisconsin, Gloster said America's "#NatSec apparatus must be a part of dismantling systemic racism" (Blake, holding a knife at the time, had been physically fighting police before being shot ).The hiring of a "misinformation" expert to fill this rolethe most prominent example being the Department of Homeland Security's "disinformation governance board." Gloster has already stated that the partisan notion of "systemic racism" should be a concern of the U.S. national security apparatus.