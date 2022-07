© Unknown

"This shows the growing vulnerability of energy transportation networks — power grids and gas and oil pipelines — across much of the industrialized world after years of low investment and not-in-my-backyard opposition."

"It was an absolute shock. It was the price to keep the lights on. The security of supply was at stake."

"In a normal situation, without the traffic jams on the grid, the UK should have been able to send power to the southeast of England from elsewhere in the country — even from all the way in Scotland, where offshore wind farms are producing more than ever. The problem is that the UK, and the rest of the industrialized nations, aren't investing enough in their grids, leaving the system exposed."

London's power grid was pushed to the brink of failure following last week's record-breaking heatwave Javier Blas, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities, saidas air conditioners were turned down and spiked power demand, resulting inBritish utilities had trouble pulling from other power-generating sources on the grid.versus average power prices of £178 (about $215) per megawatt hour.Blas said the grid crisis "quietly played out within the control room of the British electricity system."because of the extreme heat, power grid woes were rarely mentioned in the press last week. He said:to keep the grid stable and avoid large rolling blackouts.Phil Hewitt, the executive director of EnAppSys Ltd, an energy consultancy, said:A grid spokesperson saidBlas blamed the grid bottleneck on aging infrastructure and underinvestment:Congested power grids suggest the UK is sleepwalking into more what could be worsening blackouts. Grid troubles emerge before winter as parts of Europe have very tight natural gas storage.