Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit have reiterated mutual interest in invigorating business ties, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday."During the meeting, the sides highly assessed the level of cooperation between Russia and the Arab League init said. "Special attention was focused on the prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Arab countries. The sides reiterated mutual interest in invigorating Russian-Arab business tiesThe sides also exchanged views on the current aspects on the regional agenda with a focus on the search for ways ofLavrov also spoke with the permanent representatives of the Arab League nations.