NewsReal: Monkeying Around - London's Burning - Co-Vaxx Fail - Ukraine Grain
Sott.net
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 21:00 UTC
This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall bust the bubble around these two non-starters, then discuss the latest statistics on Covid-19 infection rates and the 'holding pattern' Russian forces in Ukraine have settled into.
Running Time: 01:46:53
Download: MP3 — 73.4 MB
This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.
Dwoods44 2022-07-24T21:44:38Z
This is a tangential comment. As a grand parent, I watch some movies with children. We watched the first 2 Sonic movies. The bad guy, Robotnik, has created a bunch of drones that can do multiple things. Is it science fiction? Here is a link to what is going on in drone warfare, including facial recognition and the murder of individuals. [Link]
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Monkeying Around - London's Burning - Co-Vaxx Fail - Ukraine Grain
- Turkey's Russia stance irritates Biden - NYT
- Breitbart Business Digest: How Breitbart got inflation right when the 'experts' got it wrong
- Trump slams US aid to Ukraine
- Hungary warns of shift in world order
- WHO declares Monkeypox a global health emergency
- Hawaii Senate Majority Leader gets 3 years in prison for bribery
- Ukraine whines on social media that Hungary is spreading 'Russian propaganda'
- 'Manipulated' Alzheimer's data may have misled research for 16 years
- Astronomer suggests it is time to look for near-Earth asteroids in the direction of the sun
- UK unveils emergency plans over fears of winter blackouts due to energy shortages
- Israeli PM Yair Lapid warns Moscow that shutting down immigration agency would hurt relations
- Reality bites: Foreign soldiers flocked to Ukraine after Russia invaded, but five months on, the fighting is taking a heavy toll.
- US 'concerned' about Zelensky's safety
- Tornadoes in east China's Jiangsu affect thousands
- Sakurajima volcano erupts on the island of Kyushu in western Japan on 24 July
- Heavy storms batter Russian resort of Sochi, vehicles swept away by floodwater
- Flash floods in Yemen leave 9 dead
- Pakistan death toll from 5 weeks of monsoon rains, flooding reaches 312
- Increase in leopard attacks in the Indian state of Uttarakhand - 77 people killed in 5 years
- Polio found in Rockland County; vaccines urged to fight virus
- Building muscle with exercise and reassessing protein intake
- 'Cancelled' scientists reveal extent of overblown COVID response
- German Government admits Covid vaccines cause serious injury for one in 5,000 doses - But its own data show the real rate is one in 300 doses
- More than 150 comparative studies and articles on mask ineffectiveness and harms
- Depression 'is NOT caused by low serotonin levels': Study casts doubt over widespread use of potent drugs designed to treat chemical imbalance in brain
- Covid-19 Australia: 'Pandemic babies' with no immunity to viruses ending up in ICU
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Do Covid Vaccines Do Anything They're Supposed To?
- 'Alarming' rise in children trying to lose weight in England, say experts
- New study: Covid vaccine linked to menstrual changes
- Tour de Farce
- Vaccine effectiveness turns negative against serious disease and death, data from the Netherlands and Canada show
- Whilst you were distracted by Boris resigning, the UK Gov. quietly published a report confirming the vaccinated account for 94% of all COVID-19 deaths since April
- How the ONS makes the vaccines look good by missing millions of unvaccinated from the population
- Deaths after vaccination in Pfizer trial not fully investigated, new documents reveal
- Guitarist who lost 8 fingers after J&J vaccine tells RFK, Jr.: People have to be held accountable
- Doctors push hard for child vaccination despite their own research showing it is unnecessary
- Pig organ transplants inch closer with testing in the dead
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: The Vast Importance of Proper Breathing
- Missouri swimmer infected with rare brain-eating amoeba, first case ever discovered in Iowa
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
- Joe Biden's Guide to Life
- Government advise wearing face masks over eyes when purchasing goods
- Trump posts fake video on Truth Social of him hitting Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike
For those who are willing to make an effort, great miracles and wonderful treasures are in store.
- Isaac Bashevis Singer
more evidence liberals more fascist than conservatives in US
Why do they have a baby picture of Big Mike Obama next to Tedros ?
I have a chocolate fire guard for sale…
This is a tangential comment. As a grand parent, I watch some movies with children. We watched the first 2 Sonic movies. The bad guy, Robotnik,...
there Is a "Global Health Emergency"....and it an extremely dnagerous organism, named, the W.H.O !