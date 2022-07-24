NewsReal on Facebook

Heatwaves shouldn't make this much news, not in the summertime. But with the media screaming 'apocalypse!' about the current hot spell in western Europe, they expose that this 'crisis' is being used to sell an agenda. Similarly with 'monkeypox'; yes it's interesting from the point of view of observing the consequences of aberrant sexual behaviors, but it's not a bloody pandemic!This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall bust the bubble around these two non-starters, then discuss the latest statistics on Covid-19 infection rates and the 'holding pattern' Russian forces in Ukraine have settled into.01:46:53— 73.4 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.