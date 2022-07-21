© Associated Press



even though they were lawfully declassified by Trump

DOJ's failure to release the memos fit a pattern of political abuse inside an agency that is supposed to be above politics.

"And in this case, these were documents that were made available pursuant to the president's lawful authority. And in the end, the FBI came up with a lie, which is that the Privacy Act was implicated in the release of these documents by the White House, and that wasn't the case."

"These are the deep state actors that the American people don't understand really what it's about, but it's the people who are the permanent class in Washington D.C. They just don't do what they're told. They don't do what they are ordered to do. And so when President Trump says to a bunch of bureaucrats to go do something, they sit on their hands, and especially at the last minute. This was a conspiracy against the president, within our own government."