Infrared satellite imagery designed to measure moisture levels and the health of farmlands suggests that staple crops such as wheat are in poor condition and in sharp decline among major exportersTwo countries do have bumper crops so far though; namely Russia and China It is hard to say which governments and institutions monitor this data, but a few months ago a multitude of political leaders and global banks issued simultaneous warnings of a. Such institutions included the IMF So far, a perfect storm of stagflation, supply chain disruptions and poor weather conditions have combined to disrupt food production around the world.has been enough to do incredible damage to the many national economies, but a single bad year for crops on top of this could spell disaster.As we entered spring of this year, the mainstream media heralded the end of the Russian economy and the swift collapse of their war efforts in Ukraine. Today, Russia is selling more oil and exporting more commodities than ever before, and bothIt's almost as if the public in the west has been deliberately misled about our economic strength.Sadly, many people in the west have forgotten the importance of commodities, industry and energy in terms of geopolitical leverage.Economic warfare is about independent production and adaptability; these are two things the US and Europe do not have right now.With declines in crop exports, food prices will rise even further this year and there is also the possibility that Russia could cut off the EU and other nations from access to their agricultural market. Though the Kremlin says this will not happen, given the right trigger event it remains a legitimate threat. Already this monthas they wait to see if the Russian "maintenance shutdown" of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is actually temporary, or the beginning of a full bore energy crisis that will last for years.In other words,Third world nations are likely to see the worst of the shortages, but price inflation in necessities is here to stay for first world countries as well.