Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson says Joe Biden may be on cognitive drugs to get him through the day and will be forced to resign as a result of his mental impairment.Jackson made the comments on Maria Bartiromo's Sunday Morning Futures Fox News show."Who is running the White House right now and are they covering up for these mental issues?" Jackson was asked."Who is pulling the strings, who is running the country right now, we don't really know the answer to that," responded Jackson, who was personal physician to both Barack Obama and Donald Trump.The Congressman went on to assert that he thinks Biden will resign before 2024 because his cognitive decline "will get worse not better with age," adding that another reason, such as the Hunter Biden scandal, may be used as an excuse to oust him.As we previously highlighted , Jackson didn't back away from his questioning of Biden's cognitive impairment despite receiving a scathing letter from Barack Obama deploring him for discussing it.As we explore in the video below, Biden's bizarre behavior and verbal gaffes are now so regular, it's becoming impossible to hide the obvious.