Avalanches happen in the mountains on a regular basis during all seasons of the year. Even the Canadian Rockies recently had a summer avalanche warning.However, most snow slides, while they can often be deadly, don't create such a dramatic visual show. This week in the Tian Shan mountains of Kyrgyzstan, Harry Shimmin was on a guided tour when he caught a big avalanche on video."Once it was over, the adrenaline rush hit me," he noted with the video. "I knew the rest of the group was further away from the avalanche so should be okay. When I rejoined them I could see they were all safe, although one had cut her knee quite badly and rode one of the horses to the nearest medical facility. Another had fallen off a horse and sustained some heavy bruising."