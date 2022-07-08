© Alys Marshall



Prices to rise

'Perfect storm' for spoiled crops

Things could be about to go from bad to worse on supermarket shelves as unseasonal rain wipes out more crops in Queensland.Prices have already skyrocketed for fresh produce like lettuce and strawberries, and now other fruit and vegetables are set to follow suit.One of Australia's largest fruit and vegetable growers, Cross Family Farms, is recording major losses from beans to tomatoes in Bundaberg."A lot of our beans have all died because of the wet weather, so that's probably our most impacted. Those and the snow peas," said farmer Trevor Cross."Zucchini plants are in the ground, but they don't like the rain. The harvest drags out a lot because it's too cold for them to grow."In general, anything that's out in the elements is going to have issues," he said.The co-owner and manager of Start Fresh Fruit Market, April Elazzi, said wholesale prices were already going up and it was not clear how high they would reach."Zucchinis are going for about $80 per box at the markets at the moment. That's over double [the price]," she said."Snow peas have probably hit about $40 a kilo. We've seen them more expensive in other places."It is strawberry harvesting time, but Bundaberg grower Michael Meiers said his farm had received 40 millimetres of rain in recent days."We've got a total loss of this week's fruit basically," he said."They just blister and absorb the water and just turn. Some of them down there are like slimy to touch.""This rain has been so widespread ... there's not a strawberry farm that's missed out," he said.He estimated his losses this season to "easily" reach $200,000 with his plants wiped out by rain and disease."We planted 120,000 plants this year ... but now we're down to like 40,000 out of that," Mr Meiers said."We thought, 'yeah, we've nailed it'. But in truth we nailed nails into a coffin, but we didn't know that at the time."We will be able to recover some of these strawberries for jams and sauces, but there's only a small percentage that'll be good enough for that."Prolonged wet weather, followed by the recent cold snap and cloud cover, has created a "perfect storm" for spoiled crops further south."It's damaged a lot of the vegetables like my leafy greens because they're just so wet," he said."But what I'm finding now is because of the saturation of the soil, lack of sunshine, and cold temperatures, we unfortunately have started to lose avocado trees through Phytophthora, a soil fungus."This will be the breaking point for some growers."He said the problems were industry wide."It's not only me, it would be all the avocado growers in the hinterland, Tamborine, and (NSW) Northern Rivers," he said.