Puppet Masters
Germany gives Ukraine advice on Nazi-collaborator national 'hero' - media
RT
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 06:59 UTC
Germany has tacitly criticized Ukraine for the apologism of Nazi-collaborator Stepan Bandera advocated by Kiev's ambassador. The country should join the Berlin-based International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), where Bandera's role in ethnic cleansings can be discussed, German anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein said on Monday.
The IHRA is an "appropriate forum" for discussing the issue on the international level, Klein told Funke Mediengruppe. This suggestion was in response to claims by Ukrainian Ambassador Andrey Melnik, who said there was no evidence that Nazi collaborator Bandera was responsible for the persecution of Poles and Jews in Ukraine during World War II.
Bandera is considered a national hero in Ukraine due to his role as a nationalist leader. Forces loyal to him were involved in mass killings and expulsions of non-Ukrainians, and sided with the invading Nazi German forces, hoping that Adolf Hitler would allow a Ukrainian state to exist under Berlin's protectorate.
The Germans arrested Bandera in 1941 after he refused to accept that his plan to proclaim an independent Ukraine would not be allowed. He was released three years later in hopes that he could lead his Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists to fight the advancing Red Army on the eastern front.
Melnik's attempt to whitewash Bandera's role in the persecution of minorities in Ukraine prompted rebuke from Poland and Israel. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry distanced itself from the diplomat, saying he was expressing his personal views. Kiev reportedly wants to recall the ambassador from Berlin and appoint him deputy foreign minister.
Klein said that he found Melnik's comments problematic, because they allegedly "feed the Russian narrative" about Ukraine and "cause division and misunderstanding among friendly states."
Moscow believes the Ukrainian government is beholden to the whims of radical nationalists, some of whom openly espouse neo-Nazi beliefs, and that they prevented the government in Kiev from seeking reconciliation with the Donbass region in the east, while pushing for military action against them.
Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev's failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev's main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and "create powerful armed forces."
In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.
Comment: See also:
- Video evidence shows Ukrainian Neo-Nazi government, supported by the U.S., engaged in atrocities and war crimes
- Must be blind: Ex-ambassador McFaul sees no evidence that Ukraine's govt. supports neo-Nazis
- Obama's dumbest plan yet: The coup in Ukraine
- Moscow concerned about neo-Nazis' rise in Baltic states and Ukraine
- The real Ukraine: Americanized, nazi-dominated
- Ukraine decides to give nationalist post-WII Nazi collaborators same status as war vets
- Ukraine's neo-Nazi's hosted by US gov's 'America House', Russian rep condemns surge in extremism
- Praise a Nazi: Ukraine President Zelensky's adulation of footballer Zozulya is backwards step in fight against fascism
- Nazis in Ukraine: German TV shows Ukrainian soldiers with Nazi insignia
Reader Comments
The arguement thus far is that the known NAZIfication of Ukraine is a threat to the world, but first it had to be propagated, funded, allowed to establish and grow and ONLY then could the Russian aggression be effectively normalized as a peaceful move towards world peace (in a marginally maintainable perspective that is!) which could act as a catalyst to create another fake war.
USA had to have its previous history (post 9/11) to play its role in the "defeated super power" but the USA government and the Russian government are only 2 points on the triangular dialectic.
If Russia seeks a war with Europe when the European people are without food gas electric (and while the USA is being neutered) then you have the logical next step in this childish narrative that is meant to convince people this is all the work of a few dumb/nationally suicidal polititions from europe.
Nah Ive read all the comments here and elsewhere and they only lack that information/that something that the chosen talking heads are positioned to deal with intellectually but its pretty obvious what is next!!
Think of a triangle perimeter with a circle inside it.
That which is being circled has three points that can never be reached.
I guess you will either see it or not. I cannot explain it better than that but I have been waiting patiently for Russia to continue it's "warranted" aggression and expand. Now I can see why everyone worships Putin and Russia, they fall into this trap at every turn, the reprisentation model (hired Sheppard) that cons the people that any politically ambitious person who was not even with the FULL support of his countrymen/women could never be at war with them is absurd. But then that is why every astute politically interested person I know subscribes to at least half a dozen shows that never reach those points of the triangle.
„Moscow beliefs”? This is a bare fact, not anyone's „belief”. Banderism is an official ideology of the Ukrainian state! Just look at the attached picture... if anyone thinks it's just „Moscow's belief” — it's enough to find out, what Ukrainian kids are taught in Ukrainian schools.