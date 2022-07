The Philadelphia authorities are investigating a "security incident" that left two police officers injured by gunfire and caused panic among thousands of people attending Independence Day celebrations on Monday night.The incidentfollowing a concert on the final day of the Wawa Welcome America Festival. Footage circulating online shows panicked revelers running away for cover, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured amid the chaos.The authorities confirmed that a highway patrol officer suffered a graze wound to the head, while a member of a bomb squad was shot in the shoulder. Both were rushed to a hospital in stable condition, according to local media.While police urged the public to avoid the area, there was no immediate information regarding suspects and the circumstances of the shooting.Additional police were deployed to secure and evacuate the area, while the authorities established a center for those who may have been separated.