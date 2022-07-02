toronto missing 'woman'
© Toronto Police Service
Clown world Canada.

Toronto Police caused confusion on Twitter after posting about a missing 'woman' despite the accompanying picture showing a biological male with a goatee.

"News Release - Missing Woman, Ryerson Avenue and Bathurst Street area, Isobella Degrace, 27," stated the Twitter post.

"She is described as 5'10″, with a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee," the Toronto Police Service said. "She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants."

Apparently, observing Canada's gender identification rules is more important than accurately describing a missing person.


Respondents on Twitter were quick to chime in.



"How are we supposed to find her when you post a picture of a dude?" asked another respondent.

"How would you describe this woman on the radio or via text?" asked another.

"If you laugh, it's a hate crime," joked one person.

Despite the stupidity, Isobella Degrace was eventually located by authorities about 9 hours after posting the tweet.