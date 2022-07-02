At least eight people were killed and 13 others injured after a massive landslide hit a town in western Manipur's Noney district. The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.Many of those killed belonged to the terrirtorial army who guarded a major railway line construction site, officials said.The landslide also obstructed the flow of a river, creating a dam-like water body that could lead to flooding if the debris are removed, leading to a complex environmental disaster.The obstructed flow of Ijei river, which has led to a dam-like structure, could flood low-lying areas if the situation worsens. The officer has asked Noney residents to take precautions and not let children go near the river.The district administration is in touch with national and state disaster management agencies for search, rescue and relief operations.The residents have been asked to stay alert for continuous rain, which may aggravate the situation.Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held an emergency meeting."Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation are already underway. Let's keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation," Mr Singh tweeted.People have been asked to avoid taking National Highway-37, which passes through this area,Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the incident.