© AP/Vahid Salemi



"'Pumping up' Ukraine with Western weapons will only lead Russia to perform more missions on the ground. The more weapons are pumped into Ukraine, the longer this conflict will last, the longer the agony of the Nazi regime, which is supported by Western capitals, will last."

"I am saying it to emphasize the fact that the longer weapons are supplied, which are designed to prolong the conflict, prolong the suffering of civilians who constantly live under shelling by the Ukrainian neo-Nazi movement, the more missions we will perform on the ground. These missions will be completed."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned the West that continuing to supply Ukraine with advanced weaponry will only prolong the conflict in the east European country.Speaking at a press conference, on Tuesday, the veteran diplomat stated thatLavrov's comments on accusations from Ukrainian and Western politicians related to a shopping mall in Kremenchug, which was allegedly hit by Russian forces on Monday.Lavrov referred to an earlier statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, according to which the military targeted a hangar with American and European weapons and ammunition.the foreign minister stressed.Lavrov said:Lavrov's remarks came as the G7 leaders agreed to continue supporting Ukraine, both militarily and financially, "for as long as it takes."