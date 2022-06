© Rui Baiao/rpbmedia/stock.adobe.com



The war situation between Russia and Ukraine, together with the numerous extortions that the United States and its allies have imposed against Moscow, not only hit economically this nation but also Latin American countries.because if in 2021, 20% of the bananas it exported were destined to Russia (about 85 million boxes) now it has nowhere to put them and they will spoil with the consequent monetary loss. Last year Ecuador obtained 706 million dollars for banana exports to the Eurasian giant; 142 million dollars for shrimp; 99 million dollars for flowers; 28 million dollars for fish and 17 million dollars for coffee.and in 2021 it sent 79,213 tons which represented an income ofand now with the disconnection of Moscow from the international banking system (swift) it does not know how to collect or send the product.Something similar is happening with Brazil. In the previous period,. If it lacks this supply, agriculture will suffer losses and food will become more expensive.This situation will lead to a worsening of the economic crisis in those nations, with theThe enormous pressures exerted by the United States for Latin American nations to join the policy of Russophobia that it has imposed on the planet by controlling the main media, could aggravate these problems.For example, anparticularly in the areas of basic and applied research, construction and operation of nuclear power plants and reactors,In addition, Moscow has expressed its interest in participating in a tender for the construction of a dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel at the Atucha II nuclear power plant in the South American nation.as was the case during the recent vote at the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. After the vote, several delegates expressed that for various reasons they had been forced to vote that way.Due to the impact of the Western "sanctions" war,which manufactures large quantities of fertilizer. Already, U.S. producers are looking to increase exports to countries in the region.which exceeds those reached in 2008 during the global financial crisis. Due to the "sanctions", shipments from Russia have been interrupted and this country is one of the main producers and exporters globally. Moscow is the largest exporter of nitrogen fertilizers and the second largest exporter of potash and phosphorus fertilizers.In 2021 the Eurasian giant shipped fertilizers worth $12.5 billion. Among its main buyers were Brazil and the European Union with 25% respectively, and the United States with 14%.As is to be expected, if the fertilizers do not arrive, agricultural production in these countries will be greatly affected.This complex scenario comes at a time when thewhile in February it had already beaten the record since the creation of the cost index in 1990.The agency added that among the five categories that make up the index,Two of the categories increased prices in February due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict: cereals by 17% and vegetable oils by 23%. These countries together export 30 % of the wheat and 20 % of the corn consumed in the world.The present and future prospects for the Latin American economies are considered difficult because they will have to face the high costs of food products, without yet recovering from the enormous losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.Machine translated from: http://www.opciones.cu/internacionales/2022-04-13/las-extorsiones-contra-rusia-golpean-a-latinoamerica