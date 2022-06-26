© People's Liberation Army

Beijing will use all possible means to regain control over Taiwan, including military ones, Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye has said.The ambassador has blamed the US for stirring tensions around both Taiwan and Ukraine, where Russia's military operation is ongoing.However, Lu rejected any comparisons between China's possible move against Taiwan and Russian actions in Ukraine.Beijing has recently increased its maritime and aerial military activity around the island, saying thatTaiwan has been self-governing since 1949 but has never formally declared its independence from China. So, Beijing considers the island of 23.5 million a part of its own territory under the One-China policy.Last month, President Joe Biden promised that the US will stick to its commitment to defend Taiwan if China eventually resorts to the use of force.Some American officials have also claimed that Beijing was closely monitoring the conflict in Ukraine and drawing conclusions, in preparation for a similar move against Taiwan.