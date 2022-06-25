© AP/Evan Vucci



White House laughs off 'mass exodus' of Biden aidesA spate of resignations by high-profile aides to President Biden has left the remaining White House staff frustrated as they toil with a crumbling domestic agenda, sky-high inflation, the war in Ukraine and dimming prospects for Democrats in the November elections.Jimmy Keady, a Republican strategist, commented:Democrats say the departures, especially in the summer, are common for administrations of either party. They say Mr. Biden's core advisers, including White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, have remained stable. None of his original advisers, including Steve Ricchetti and Bruce Reed, have left the administration.Antjuan Seawright, a Democrat strategist, said:He dismisses the notion that the summer departures forecast trouble for Democrats. He said administration personal shifts usually happen ahead of fall because of summer vacations and a desire to shift into a new job before children start school.which has also spurred 22 House Democrats to retire this year.Mr. Biden's approval ratings have been mired around 40% for the past year and polls show Americans angry over rising prices and a struggling economy.Since taking office, Mr. Biden has seen 26% of his executive staff leave the administration, according to data from the Brookings Institution. That makes Mr. Biden's staff relatively stable compared to his predecessors.A whopping 66% of former President Donald Trump's executive staff moved on within two years. Yet, former President Barack Obama only lost 24% of his staff during his first two years, according to Brookings' data.Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush lost 38% and 33% of their staff within two years, respectively.Still, the departures from the Biden administration will have an impact.who oversaw the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson, this week announced she'll leave next month. Stuart Delery, her top deputy, will take over the role, which includes overseeing the president's judicial nominations.Also last week, the White House namedthe former mayor of Atlanta, to serve as a senior adviser to the president for public engagement,who left the White House last month.Ms. Bottoms joins the White House after serving as vice chairwoman of civic engagement and voter protection at the Democratic National Committee, a position that could help Mr. Biden's outreach ahead of the midterms.The departures are part of a series of high-profile moves in recent weeks.who served as the White House's rapid response director, left this week to take a job at the Treasury Department. Another member of the press team, wrangleralso left for a job at the Treasury.who had the role of assistant press secretary, bolted for the State Department in May. Earlier this month,the chief of staff for the press office, moved to the Department of Energy.All of those who left had served in the administration since Mr. Biden took office in January 2021."I know every day, every day I'm going to be doing these little goodbyes, but I promise we will have a press shop," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joked at a recent press briefing. "But not everyone is leaving."