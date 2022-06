China and Russia are laughing.The US Navy has released a training video which looks like a children's TV show encouraging sailors to announce their pronouns in order to create a "safe space" and avoid "misgendering" people.No, this isn't the Babylon Bee.I'm sure Russian spetsnaz troops and Chinese PLA soldiers are quaking in their boots."Gender" is a "spectrum" but "whiteness" is pure evil."As we highlighted earlier this month, the official US Marines account tweeted an image of LGBT flag colored bullets to celebrate pride month, prompting much ridicule.During pride month last year, duty members of the Navy in San Diego were forced to take part in a mandatory 'diversity hike' during which they flew LGBT flags while American flags were nowhere to be seen.