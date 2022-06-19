NewsReal on Facebook

There are wars and rumors of wars, and then there are shortages and rumors of shortages...This week on NewsReal, Joe & Niall analyze current events in Clown World, the late-stage degeneration of Pax Americana, covering the latest in the US' proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, the spectacular backfiring of sanctions against Western economies, and the increasingly unhinged words and deeds of Our Dear Leaders.Crazy as things are, they remain relatively calm... for now. Just how bad will things get, and how soon? Tune in for a sane discussion about this insane world!01:45:08— 72.2 MBThis podcast will also shortly be available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.