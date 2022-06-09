Rainfall in China 30 May to 09 June 2022.
Heavy rain, flooding and landslides have affected over 2 million people in the provinces of Hunan and Jiangxi in China after days of heavy rainfall.

Hunan

Disaster management officials in Hunan said the rainfall intensity exceeded or was close to the historical records. The heavy rainfall has caused rivers and lakes to rise, with significant flooding occurring along small and medium rivers, the Hunan Department of Emergency Management said.

A total of 1.79 million people across the province have been affected by the severe weather. At least 10 people have died and 3 are still missing. Over 2,700 houses collapsed or were seriously damaged and around 286,000 people evacuated.

More heavy rain is expected.



Jiangxi

Heavy rain and flooding has also occurred in parts of the neighbouring province of Jiangxi. As of 04 June, 800,000 people were affected and 76,300 hectares of cropland damaged, according to China's state-run new agency Xinhua.

Other news sources said Ganxian District in Ganzhou City was particularly badly affected by heavy rainfall on 06 June after 325 mm fell in 24 hours, prompting evacuations and rescues.


Guizhou

Media reported on 04 June that 2 coaches of a bullet train derailed in Guizhou Province, China, due to a mudslide caused by heavy rain. The train driver died and 4 people were injured.