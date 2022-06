© Evan Vucci/Associated Press



Black voters' support for President Biden remains the highest among most demographics, but it has weakened since he took office, according to a recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll.Black voters consistently vote overwhelmingly in favor of Democratic candidates, and Biden carried Black voters in the 2020 presidential election with 92 percent of the vote, according to Pew Research Center . Biden was the first Democratic presidential nominee to win Georgia since 1992, at least in part a result of encouraging more Black Americans more Black Americans to vote.Biden has backed several pieces of legislation related to issues that impact many Black voters, such as police reform and voting rights, but an evenly-divided Senate has allowed Republicans to block those measures. Democrats have a tie-breaking vote in Vice President Harris, but they need to attain at least 60 votes to overcome a filibuster and advance legislation.After federal legislation on police reform failed in the Senate, Biden signed an executive order to create a national database of officers who have been fired for misconduct and significantly limit chokeholds and no-knock warrants, but the order applies only to federal officials, not state or local officials. Biden has said he wants to continue to push for more comprehensive reforms, but a legislative path for that is uncertain.Half of those polled said Biden "has been good" for Black Americans, while only 4 percent said the same in 2020 for then-President Trump, who has been reported to be considering another run for the White House in two years.The poll was conducted from April 21 to May 2 based on a random sample of 1,248 non-Hispanic Black adults and a partially overlapping sample of 977 adults. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.