the decision by the UK authorities to switch off the 'panic button,' a function that alerts the police about emergency situations, at the Russian embassy

A report by the Russian Foreign Ministry has revealed widespread violations of the rights of Russians abroad since the start of the Ukraine offensive in late February., the ministry stressed in a paper published on its official website on Wednesday.The report detailed incidents from almost 40 nations, with the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Poland and the Baltic states being blamed forAccording to the report, the most common violations haveto Russians, as well as sanctions against businessmen from the country and seizure of property belonging to those from Russia.There have also beenthe actions of the Russian authorities in Ukraine, the document claims.The report describes how athletes have been banned from various international competitions, whilefrom festivals, competitions and other cultural events.The anti-Russian sentiment has also resulted in, the report said, adding that people have been fired from their jobs and evicted from apartments they've rented only because of their nationality.Not only have ordinary citizens been subjected to attacks and provocations, but Russian diplomats have as well. "Such actsthe ministry pointed out.One of the examples provided in the report wasin London and at the residence of the country's ambassador.The ministry said it was "especially concerned" about the discrimination againstbehavior, to which their teachers turn a blind eye. "All this shows the depth and scale of Russophobic moods in Western society," it insisted.The harassment of Russian students has been especially prevalent in Germany and has been perpetrated by both fellow pupils and teachers, the document details. Many schools in the country teach classes that discredit Russia and misinterpret the events in Ukraine, and those who refuse to attend them are being threatened with expulsion, the report claimed.The Foreign Ministry assured that it will keep using diplomatic means to protect the rights of Russian citizens abroad while also keeping track of any further violations.