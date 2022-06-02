The German and French ambassadors to Ankara were summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry to protest events organized by Kurdish militants in those countries, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.Speaking to state-run Anadolu news agency, Cavusoglu said the ambassadors were told of Turkey's discomfort with the events organized by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.Separately,, and also over their arms export ban.