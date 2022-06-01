A huge part of a cliff in Lake Powell collapsed into the water on Monday. A huge part of a cliff in Lake Powell collapsed into the water on Monday.
© Steve Carter
A huge part of a cliff in Lake Powell collapsed into the water on Monday.
Memorial Day often marks the start of summer and outdoor recreation for Utahns. While residents up north dealt with rain and snow, boaters at Lake Powell dealt with a different holiday surprise: a giant rock collapsing off a cliff.

Mila Carter shared a video on Facebook with KSL showing the rockslide as her boat zoomed by.


Carter said the slide happened near the Warm Creek Bay entrance around noon Monday.

Lake Powell water levels hit a historic low this year, instigating a plan from the Colorado River Authority of Utah to move 500,000 acre-feet of water from Flaming Gorge to the suffering reservoir.

It's unclear what caused the rockslide on Monday.