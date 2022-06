© Jose Luis Magana



On Tuesday, a federal jury found former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann not guilty of lying to the FBI.According to the New York Post , the verdict came halfway through the second day of deliberations, following a two week trial.Sussmann had been charged with one count of lying to the FBI in relations to his actions in 2016.When the two met at FBI headquarters, Sussmann gave Baker two thumb drives, as well as a number of "white Papers" that alleged a secret communications channel between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Russian Kremlin."We are here because the FBI is our institution that shouldn't be used as a political tool for anyone — not Republicans, not Democrats, not anyone," Shaw said.Special Counsel John Durham indicted Sussmann last year, stating that the Clinton Campaign lawyer had lied.According to the New York Post , "Prosecutors also introduced into evidence a text message that Sussmann sent to Baker the night prior to the Sept. 19, 2016, meeting, saying he only wanted to help the FBI."According to New York Times national security reporter Charlie Savage, the jury had requested to see a number of evidence pieces before they handed down their verdict, including one for a taxi cab receipt.Savage wrote on Twitter, "Also told the jury also asked whether they had to have consensus on each element or just the overall result; the judge said it had to be consensus of each element to find the defended guilty, but just consensus on overall result to quit."In response to the verdict, Durham said, "While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury's decision and thank them for their service. I also want to recognize and thank the investigators and the prosecution team for their dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case."Bonchie, writer for Red State, said that the verdict poses issues for further action from Durham, and that the Sussmann case was a building block towards "bigger fish."