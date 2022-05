"We're not waiting one second. We are going to kill you because you can't kill evil enough."On Friday, a Florida Sheriff doubled down on how seriously his department takes public safety, following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.The comments were made after Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott called the school shooter evil.The day after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, the sheriff held a press conference to reiterate his commitment to upholding public safety for teachers and students in his jurisdiction.According to multiple outlets , Marquez threatened to carry out a mass shooting.The slow reaction time in handling the mass shooter at Robb Elementary School has been the subject of controversy since last Tuesday's tragedy. First responders said one victim bled to death and might have survived if police were faster to confront the killer.The US Department of Justice announced on Sunday that they would be investigating the response of local law enforcement and launching a formal inquiry into what occurred.