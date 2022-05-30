© AFP / Martin Bureau



Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece was targeted by a man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair.A man disguised as an elderly woman attacked the iconic Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre in Paris on Sunday.The perpetrator, who turned out to be a young man wearing a wig, was swiftly detained by security.The screen was installed after an incident in 1956 when the lower part of the artwork was seriously damaged by a vandal, who doused the painting with acid.Staff at the museum swiftly removed the cake cream from the protective glass and normal service was resumed at the Louvre.