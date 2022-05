© RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP



This week, comedian Ricky Gervais rattled liberals with a routine that took aim at transgender ideology. America needs this sort of comic relief to start discussions on controversial issues, but the left can't take a joke.There's a rule of thumb that goes, "If you're going to tell people the truth, you better make them laugh or they'll kill you." (The quote is usually credited to Bernard Shaw, but its origins are disputed.) The same rule applied hundreds of years ago when court jesters told the king painful truths nobody else would dare while trying to keep him laughing at the same time. This underscores one of the unspoken purposes of humor, which is to allow serious topics to be broached while blunting the pain the conversation may otherwise invoke. Yes, we may disagree on a particular subject, but at least we are adult enough to poke fun at those differences.Entertainment protocol today has been inverted to read: 'Even if you are funny when you tell people the truth, we [the mob] will kill you'.That much was apparent judging by the howls of faux outrage following Ricky Gervais' Netflix Comedy special 'SuperNature'. Like the black comedian Dave Chappelle before him,"Oh, women!" the British comedian starts. "Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned ones. The old-fashioned women, the ones with wombs. Those f***ing dinosaurs. I love the new women. They're great, aren't they? The new ones we've been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c**ks. They're as good as gold, I love them. And now the old-fashioned ones say, 'Oh, they want to use our toilets'. 'Why shouldn't they use your toilets'? 'For ladies'! 'They are ladies — look at their pronouns'! 'What about this person isn't a lady'? 'Well, his penis'. 'Her penis, you f***ing bigot'! 'What if he rapes me'? 'What if she rapes you, you f***ing TERF wh**e'?"Let's remember that one of the first things Joe Biden did as president was to sign an executive order that allows Americans to go about their lives "without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports." In other words, American men and women now have the right to use the bathroom and changing room facilities, as well as compete in sporting competitions against females, "no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.""Comedy is a reflection," the American actor and comedian Alan King once said. "We create nothing. We set no styles, no standards. We're reflections. It's a distorted mirror in the fun house. We watch society. As society behaves, then we have the ability to make fun of it."King, if he were alive, would be shocked to see that that vital function of comedians to hold a mirror up to society is slowly falling by the wayside.Don't cancel your court jesters, America, they are your lifeline to sanity and civility.Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of ' Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream.