US government leaders have called for tighter gun control measures in the wake of two major mass shootings in the space of two weeks. While authorities are still getting their story straight about how the atrocity unfolded at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, the government's message is that civilians need to be prevented from acquiring assault rifles.Meanwhile, no one bats an eyelid as those same authorities dump vast quantities of assault weapons into Ukraine, where it's known that they end up in the hands of criminal elements who have no qualms about slaughtering innocents with them. No matter, the Russian military is steadily putting out the fire the US government started in Russia's backyard.This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall try wringing some sense out of the variable Texas terror timeline(s) and Western 'globalist' designs in eastern Europe and elsewhere.02:04:58— 85.8 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.