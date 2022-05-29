Thomas Square
Shooting at Thomas Square on Thursday night left four people injured.
Honolulu police have arrested an 18-year-old man on attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting Thursday night near Thomas Square that left four people injured.

The suspect, Tony Paleafei, is now believed to have shot three people in the attack.

Officers arrested Paleafei on Friday at 3:50 p.m.

A day earlier, police arrested Calijah Maleko on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. At the time, police said the 21-year-old was believed to be the gunman.

Following the shooting, a 15-year-old boy was in critical condition. Two others, who are 17 and 20, were seriously injured. A fourth person, a 49-year-old man who tried to intervene, was injured in an assault.

Meanwhile, two other suspects have been booked on suspicion of third-degree assault. One suspect was identified as 18-year-old Kapanata Ito, while the other has not been identified because he is a juvenile.

Police said they have not recovered any weapons. HNN has put in a media request to officials asking for more clarification on the arrests, including whether or not Meleko is still a suspect.