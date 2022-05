© Hawaii News Now



Honolulu police have arrested an 18-year-old man on attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting Thursday night near Thomas Square that left four people injured.The suspect, Tony Paleafei, is now believed to have shot three people in the attack.Officers arrested Paleafei on Friday at 3:50 p.m.A day earlier, police arrested Calijah Maleko on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. At the time, police said the 21-year-old was believed to be the gunman.Following the shooting,Meanwhile, two other suspects have been booked on suspicion of third-degree assault. One suspect was identified as 18-year-old Kapanata Ito, while the other has not been identified because he is a juvenile.Police said they have not recovered any weapons. HNN has put in a media request to officials asking for more clarification on the arrests, including whether or not Meleko is still a suspect.