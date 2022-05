© screenshot Bradley Long/wGAL



Four people were pronounced dead, two injured, and two unaccounted for after a house exploded in Pennsylvania late Thursday.First responders and multiple agencies were called to the home roughly 40 miles north of Philadelphia after the explosion, around 8:00 p.m., according to CNN.according to Pottstown borough manager Justin Keller., WGAL reported . It is unclear what caused the explosion but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives responded to the scene, along with local police and the fire department, to investigate, Fox 29 reported Images of the destruction were shared on Twitter by Evan Brandt of Pottstown News and show the debris of where the house once stood.A woman who lived down the street from the now-destroyed property told Fox 29 that her whole building shook when the explosion occurred. "We thought that either an earthquake was happening or that someone crashed into the building," she told the outlet.People miles away from the explosion reported that they felt it in their homes and properties, Fox 29 continued. Schools in the area were closed Friday, the outlet noted. Overhead footage was posted on YouTube by 6ABC Philadelphia, credited to Bradley Long, that shows debris sprawling across what appears to be two lots in the area.