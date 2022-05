In Pennsylvania, California, New York, Mississippi, and Ohio, school districts are getting slapped with complaints demanding civil rights investigations after they used tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars for "equity studies." These studies were conducted to determine the existence of racial disparity in a specific school and or district, and amidst the Biden administration's growing calls for "equity," have increased in popularity.The Founder of PDE, Nicole Neily, told Fox News "If a district commissions such a study because they believe there is a problem, and the study comes back and says 'yes, there is a problem,' then that is something the Department of Education should investigate, there are real grounds for concern here."At the end of the day, it's unlikely that the Department of Education will impose any penalties on these school districts, but the pushback of race obsession from organizations like PDE are significant contributing factors to the looming possibility that SCOTUS may kill affirmative action However, the school equity programs being pushed by the Biden Administration and other progressives seems to have a short shelf life, with a university in Pittsburgh completely disbanding its Office of Equity and Inclusion.