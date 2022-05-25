© Azov Regiment/Reuters



"I've heard from other sources that the conditions are more or less satisfactory."

© Natacha Pisarenko/AP



Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces after the three-month siege of the Azovstal steel plant are being held in "satisfactory" conditions, according to the unit commander's wife, amid uncertainty over the fate of the prisoners.Denys Prokopenko,. It was not immediately clear if Prokopenko had been able to speak freely during the conversation.and asked how I was," Kateryna Prokopenko told the Guardian on Tuesday.Kateryna Prokopenko, the wife of the Ukrainian commander of the Azov regiment that led the defence of Mariupol, Denys Prokopenko. Photograph: Natacha Pisarenko/APThe Azov battalion has played a central role in Russia's justification for its invasion, which was originally launched with the supposed goal of "denazification". Officials in Kyiv have suggested they could be swapped in a prisoner exchange, butor even executionPreviously, the only news of the fighters' conditions had come via a news channel given access to the prison by the Russian Ministry of Defence., which is involved in monitoring the conditions for prisoners of war and has a long-held policy of not publicly commenting,Prokopenko. "What will happen next, of course, we don't know but at the moment there are third parties - the UN and the Red Cross - who are controlling the situation."in the town of Novoazovsk, also in Russian-occupied Donetsk. Prokopenko said thatRussia's propaganda narrative of the war has long played up the influence of the battalion, claiming that its members are neo-Nazis.Azov formed as a volunteer battalion in 2014 to fight Russian-backed forces and some its leaders are known to hold far-right views. Since then,and Azov commanders say its fighters hold a range of political opinions.Kateryna Prokopenko has launched an independent organisation to campaign for the Azovstal fighters who also include Ukrainian border guards and members of the Ukrainian security services.prisoners, to debunk Russian fakes about our guys, to ensure that their conditions remain satisfactory - a bed, medicine, water and food, and to campaign for their swift release," said Kateryna.