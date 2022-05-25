Former Democratic presidential candidatecrashed a press conference by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, interrupting the event to push for gun control following the massacre ofat Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas."This was totally predictable" O'Rourke can be heard shouting, adding "The time to stop the next shooting is now, and you are doing nothing."," he exclaimed.To which Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin shouted back: "You're out of line.. I can't believe you're a sick son of a bitch who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue."Watch:From another angle:The outburst comes after O'Rourke tweeted on Tuesday "Governor Abbott, if you have any decency, you will immediately withdraw from this weekend's NRA convention and urge them to hold it anywhere but Texas."O'Rourke was then escorted out of the auditorium where he spoke with reporters.Never let a good crisis go to waste...