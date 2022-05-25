The latest US decision to not extend the general license waiver that allows Russia to make sovereign debt payments is an attempt to force the sanctions-hit nation into an "artificial default," according to Kyle Shostak, the director & CEO at Navigator Principal Investors."This situation can be called nothing but enforcement of an artificial default, as Russia now has enough funds to service its external debt.". The license waiver expired at 04:01am GMT on Wednesday.According to Shostak, Russia could theoretically service the debt in euros, pounds, or Swiss francs, but these payments are difficult to process, due to the position of banks that could block them over fears of being accused of violating sanctions.Commenting on the latest news, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Moscow plans to make foreign debt payments in rubles, adding that the country has all the necessary monetary resources for payments.