FILE PHOTO: Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci may feel the bite from the reveal that the National Institutes of Health is seeking to spend almost $2 million on more puppy experiments.

NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases allocated $1,836,453 in taxpayer dollars to test an experimental hay fever drug on mice, rats, and dogs, including 6-month-old puppies. Symptoms of hay fever, also known as seasonal allergies, include a runny nose and sneezing, according to funding documents recovered by the White Coat Waste Project.

"Fauci's white coats at NIAID have forced taxpayers to pay millions to debark and poison puppies, infest beagles with ticks and flies, and, now, needlessly torture puppies to test a new drug to treat a runny nose," Devin Murphy, White Coat Waste Project's public policy and communications manager, told the Washington Examiner. "The FDA has stated clearly that it doesn't mandate dog testing for human drugs, and even NIAID's own contractor acknowledges that the dog testing demanded by Fauci's agency is unnecessary because alternative animal models are available."

At least five separate experiments on dogs are expected to be conducted, which will likely include force-feeding them experimental drugs for several months. The contractor conducting the tests, Inimmune, said guinea pigs could be used instead of dogs in one of the experiments.

The possibility of purchasing "six-month-old puppies," which would be exposed to allergens and used for testing, was also suggested by Inimmune.

Fauci's animal experiments have become a topic of interest since the latter part of 2021, with lawmakers asking President Joe Biden and the NIAID in October to explain the alleged use of an experimental drug on 44 puppies. The White Coat Waste Project had previously accused Fauci and the NIAID of using taxpayer money to fund a "wasteful and brutal" experiment on beagle puppies in laboratories in Africa, California, Georgia, and Maryland.

The NIH has not responded to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.