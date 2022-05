© Twitter

Eighth grade students at Hendersonville Middle School in North Carolina were given an assignment which required them to take steps forward or backward in response to a series of statements about their personal "opportunities and disadvantages."Here's the worksheet:One enraged mom took to Facebook with this post, pointing out the obvious embarrassment some students suffered.Vance McCraw, who is running for School Board in the district on a ticket of parental rights and curriculum transparency, weighed in:This same school came under fire last December when they advertised a parent night for only black families . The event was reportedly canceled after backlash.The school and principal have not responded to our numerous requests for comment.